Call of Duty 4 Variety Map Pack Hits PS3 Thursday

PlayStation 3 gamers who've answered the fourth Call of Duty will get their version of the Variety Map Pack this Thursday, a DLC bonus that Xbox 360 owners have been enjoying for a few weeks now. The new maps will hit the PlayStation Stores in both North America and Europe. In additionally good news, this weekend will be a "Double XP Weekend Extravaganza" giving Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare players twice the experience.

The official word from Infinity Ward is that the devs will be available for headshotting on Friday, April 25 from 11AM to 2PM PDT and from 5 PM to 8 PM PDT. It should give us something to do while we wait for the Metal Gear Online beta to go prime time.