High Voltage Software are trying to find a publisher for The Conduit, an FPS they've got in development for the Wii. The game looks - for a Wii game - gorgeous, but its premise - an alien invasion of Washington DC - sounds pretty terrible. But whatever, that's not even the point. In showing the game off to IGN, High Voltage also provided them with this trailer for their graphics tech, which looks a lot more promising. Yes, it's just a tech demo, and yes, it's dark, which will make it look better, but still. For the Wii, that all looks pretty good, and a damn sight better than anyone who isn't called Nintendo has managed thus far on the system.
Exclusive First Look: The Conduit [IGN]
Can A Wii Game Really Look This Good?
