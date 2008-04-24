Capcom Fix Okami's Cover, And Then Some

So Capcom's artists swiped (swiped back?) some IGN-watermarked art and it made it onto the game's cover. Whoops. Oh well, everyone makes mistakes, right Capcom? What's important is not the mistake, but the fact the company are going out of their way to make amends. If you've already picked up a copy of the game that features the IGN watermark, and would like a replacement cover, visit this website and Capcom will send you a new one, free of charge. You even get a choice of covers: you can pick from the original, or from two snappy pieces of art (shown after the jump) cut and polished into "high quality" game covers.



Okami Cover Artwork Redemption [Capcom]