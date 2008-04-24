The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Capcom Fix Okami's Cover, And Then Some

So Capcom's artists swiped (swiped back?) some IGN-watermarked art and it made it onto the game's cover. Whoops. Oh well, everyone makes mistakes, right Capcom? What's important is not the mistake, but the fact the company are going out of their way to make amends. If you've already picked up a copy of the game that features the IGN watermark, and would like a replacement cover, visit this website and Capcom will send you a new one, free of charge. You even get a choice of covers: you can pick from the original, or from two snappy pieces of art (shown after the jump) cut and polished into "high quality" game covers.


Okami Cover Artwork Redemption [Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles