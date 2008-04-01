Capcom Is Your New MotoGP Publisher

When Capcom announced about this time last year that it had secured the publishing rights to the MotoGP motorcycle racing championship, it only did so on the PlayStation 2. THQ pumped out versions for the Xbox 360 and PC, last year, but Capcom is going full throttle with MotoGP from here on in. It has announced it has signed a four year licence to bring the racer to Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii, PC, PS2 and mobile platforms. Expect MotoGP 08 on anything and everything later this year. Hopefully featuring zombie riders. I might actually buy that!</p

CAPCOM SECURES EXCLUSIVE PLATFORM RIGHTS FOR MotoGPTM VIDEOGAMES THROUGH 2012

World's Premier Motorcycle Racing Championship Game Comes Home to Capcom® for the Next Four Years

SAN MATEO, Calif — March 31, 2008 — Capcom®, a leading developer and publisher of videogames, today confirmed that it has secured exclusive worldwide rights to publish official videogames and create peripherals based on the world's premier motorcycle racing championship, MotoGP™, through 2012. Capcom's exclusive four year games licence covers all console formats, including PlayStation®2, PlayStation®Portable, Nintendo Wii™, Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft®, and PC. As part of the agreement, Capcom intends to initially publish titles based on the 2008 MotoGP season for the Xbox 360™ PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) computer entertainment system, the Wii™ system from Nintendo, the PC platform and the PlayStation®2 system, plus versions for mobile handsets.

MotoGP is the world's premier motorcycling championship consisting of 18 Grand Prix races hosted around the globe. It features top motorcycle manufacturers such as Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Ducati, Kawasaki, KTM and Aprilia, who provide machinery for the world's best riders, including reigning World Champion Casey Stoner from Australia, American Nicky Hayden, Italy's Valentino Rossi, and Spain's Dani Pedrosa. The 2008 line up also includes Japan's Shinya Nakano, plus newcomers for the new season, such as 250cc World Champion Jorge Lorenzo and last year's World Superbike Champion, James Toseland, from the UK.

"We are very excited to have signed this long term agreement with Dorna Sports, which for the first time grants one publisher worldwide multi-platform rights to the adrenaline fuelled world of MotoGP," said Mark Beaumont, executive vice president, officer and head of Capcom's consumer software publishing in the Americas and Europe. "We feel this move to a single publisher will greatly benefit our ability to develop titles that deliver more authenticity and excitement to the consumer."

"Capcom has already shown its ability to deliver a title that captures the essence of MotoGP and we look forward to working with them over the next five years," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports.

