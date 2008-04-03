Capcom Monster Hunter Monster PSP Holder

Get a grip! Peripheral maker MSY has released out this officially Capcom licensed, enormous steering wheel peripheral thing called the "MONSTER HUNTER GRIP." It's for the PSP Slim & Lite and totally defeats the purpose of both the "slim" and the "lite" part. We guess it's to make it easier to hold onto your PSP during hour after hour of Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G play. It'll also make it easier for you to look like a goober.

Monster Hunter Thingy [Game Watch via Gay Gamer]