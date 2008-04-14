Capcom Trademarks Spyborgs

Last week, Capcom went and registered the trademark Spyborgs. Two weeks before that, they registered the domain name spyborgs.com, which at time of writing sits empty and unused. This of course means absolutely nothing right now, but at an unspecified future time, when writing about Capcom's official unveiling of the exciting new Spyborgs franchise, we'll be able to link on back to this post and show you where it all began.

Spyborgs [Trademork]