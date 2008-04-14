The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Capcom Trademarks Spyborgs

Last week, Capcom went and registered the trademark Spyborgs. Two weeks before that, they registered the domain name spyborgs.com, which at time of writing sits empty and unused. This of course means absolutely nothing right now, but at an unspecified future time, when writing about Capcom's official unveiling of the exciting new Spyborgs franchise, we'll be able to link on back to this post and show you where it all began.
Spyborgs [Trademork]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles