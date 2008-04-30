Capcomaniax's Street Fighter B-List T&A Figures Now Pre-orderable. Just a heads up to the 22,000 or so folks who found the potentially NSFW Capcomaniax Ibuki and R. Mika figures so appealing that National Console Support is now accepting pre-orders. They're listing for $60.90 USD and plan to hit in late July.
