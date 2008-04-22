Castlevania Judgment Coming...Sometime

Spotted in the US Patent and Trademark database, Castlevania Judgment will probably be among the next Castlevania games we see. While its platform was unspecified, given that Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia was recently leaked as the next DS title, we're assuming this game will be for one of the other various platforms. Any guesses? Oh, who are we kidding, we don't care what platform you think it's on. We're sticking with our "Eye of Judgment" expansion theory. We're also going to keep wearing this tin foil on our head...just in case.



