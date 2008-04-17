Cat Cuddling! Ear Cleaning! Boobs!

Besides featuring SNK characters with big jubblies (old hat!), DS title and romance sim Days of Memories 2 offers things like EAR CLEANING and CAT CUDDLING scenes. Sure, Days of Memories 2 is a repackaging of previous Days cell phone games, but hey! There's ear cleaning and cat cuddling, and even if there're not mini-games (they're not), stuff like that gives us a warm fuzzy feeling in our bellies.
Days For DS [Game Watch Impress]
