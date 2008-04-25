CD Projekt Adds Polish To Age Of Conan

The company behind the PC RPG The Witcher is taking another stab at the swords and sorcery gig as Funcom announces a fully localised Polish release for Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures to be handled by CD Projekt, due out in the second half of 2008. The Polish developer, publisher, and distributor will handle the localisation and running of the game, including customer service, in-game support, websites and the game's community, while Funcom handles the back end. Age of Conan will be the first subscription RPG to be fully localised in Polish. Says Michał Kiciński, joint CEO of CD Projekt:

"We are committed to providing a new level of game experience through the use of local game masters, community managers and customer support. For years we have waited for the right MMO game to come along and now it is here, in our hands."

CD Projekt has worked with Funcom in the past, localising and distributing The Longest Journey, and also localised the Baldur's Gate series and Planescape: Torment. I'm liking this company more every minute.

- The highly anticipated MMO scheduled for fully localised Polish release as CD Projekt enters Service Partnership Agreement with Funcom -

Durham, USA - April 24th, 2008 -Funcom and CD Projekt are delighted to announce the signing of a Service Partnership Agreement for a Polish version of Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures. According to the agreement CD Projekt will fully localize voice and text and operate local customer service, communities, websites and in-game support for Age of Conan in Poland, while Funcom will take care of back-end technology, server infrastructure and continuous development of the game.

"CD Projekt has an impressive track record both as a developer and distributor, and they have done excellent localisation and distribution work on other Funcom titles such as The Longest Journey. Escalating our collaboration to a whole new level is something we truly look forward to," said Trond Arne Aas, CEO of Funcom. "We believe a key aspect in making Age of Conan successful around Europe is to work closely with great local partners such as CD Projekt. In many countries it is essential to release in the local language to truly succeed, and Poland is definitively such a territory. CD Projekt is through its agreement with Eidos the chosen partner for retail distribution, sales and marketing in Poland so it's a perfect match. Together we aim to make Age of Conan a great local success."

Age of Conan is consistently mentioned as one of the most anticipated PC games in development. At launch the game will have received more than thirty covers on high-profile gaming magazines across the globe and more than fifteen major awards, including numerous "Best MMO of E3" awards and the official "Best Online Game" award at the Games Convention 2007. Age of Conan is a key title in Microsoft's Games for Windows line-up, and a showcase title for nVidia. Age of Conan launches 20th of May in North America / Oceania and 23rd of May in Europe. The release date in Poland is still to be set.

For more information or to pre-order Age of Conan - either in English, German, French or Spanish - visit the official website at www.ageofconan.com where you also can access the respective community websites.