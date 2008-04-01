Champ Gaming Opens Chinese Boot Camp

The Championship Gaming Series have announced that they're to establish a "training facility and a dedicated game playing arena" in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Aiming to make the most of a city that has over 1.5 million students - many of whom will be gamers - the main purpose of the facility will be to bring in kids off the street, test them to see if they've got the raw skills needed for champ gaming, and if so, train them. In other words, just like a proper sports academy. Surely something to bear in mind if you're ever in China and suddenly find competitive gaming interesting.

