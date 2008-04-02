Chill Out With World of Warcraft

Pent up anger is bad. So, best way to relax and feel less angry? Take it out on video games. A new study at Middlesex University says that the 292 male and female World of Warcraft players between the ages of 12 and 83 (bwah?) felt calm and tired after playing. Says research Jane Barnett:
This will help us to develop an emotion and gaming questionnaire to help distinguish the type of gamer who is likely to transfer their online aggression into everyday life.
