Chris O'Donnell Joins The Cast Of Max Payne

The brightly shining star of Chris O'Donnell, who you may remember from his rubber nippled presence in Batman & Robin and clearly don't recall from 2001's Vertical Limit is the latest to join the Max Payne movie adaptation. Entertainment Weekly writes that O'Donnell will take on the role of executive Jason Colvin, joining Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis and Beau Bridges in the picture.

The Max Payne flick is scheduled to hit in the fall. Plenty of time for plaster casts of O'Donnell's nipples to be molded.

