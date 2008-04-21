Chun-Li Has Freakazoid Hands

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gah! Man hands! That's apparently the still-in-progress Chun-Li character image from the location test. Capcom's still finishing up and tweaking the images, sure, but geez, what is up with her hand and her thumb? She get bitten by a bumblebee? Makes her thighs look totally normal.

A blurry version of the completed work is after the jump. Something sticks out like a sore thumb, though. Literally.

Ikeno's Art [Street Fighter IV Blog via 1Up]

  • RoninB Guest

    Dud, look at the video games. All the characters have huge hands. Not even real men have hands and feet that big. Street Fighters are drawn like genetic throwbacks!

