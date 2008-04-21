Chun-Li Has Freakazoid Hands

Gah! Man hands! That's apparently the still-in-progress Chun-Li character image from the location test. Capcom's still finishing up and tweaking the images, sure, but geez, what is up with her hand and her thumb? She get bitten by a bumblebee? Makes her thighs look totally normal.

A blurry version of the completed work is after the jump. Something sticks out like a sore thumb, though. Literally.

Ikeno's Art [Street Fighter IV Blog via 1Up]