Chun-Li Has Freakazoid Hands

Gah! Man hands! That's apparently the still-in-progress Chun-Li character image from the location test. Capcom's still finishing up and tweaking the images, sure, but geez, what is up with her hand and her thumb? She get bitten by a bumblebee? Makes her thighs look totally normal.
A blurry version of the completed work is after the jump. Something sticks out like a sore thumb, though. Literally.
Ikeno's Art [Street Fighter IV Blog via 1Up]
Dud, look at the video games. All the characters have huge hands. Not even real men have hands and feet that big. Street Fighters are drawn like genetic throwbacks!