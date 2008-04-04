City of Heroes Gets Optional In-Game Ads

All those billboards in City of Heroes are about to get much more familiar looking. NCsoft and Double Fusion have teamed up to start placing real world ads on their in-game billboards, the companies announced today. The good news is that the in-game advertising will be entirely opt-in, meaning that if gamers don't like it or want it they can just turn it off and it won't effect them one bit.

"City of Heroes is a key property for NCsoft and we take great care to grow and nurture our player community," said Brian Clayton, General Manager of NCsoft's Northern California studio. "We are pleased to work with Double Fusion on City of Heroes, as they have demonstrated sensitivity to the needs of our community and fundamentally understand how advertising can bring value to the players when executed gracefully, and in the appropriate context. In addition to allowing any of our players to opt-out if they so choose, their flexible technology will not only allow us to bring brand messages into the game but also provide a fun, new platform for displaying player-created materials."

NCsoft and Double Fusion make the common argument that the real world ads will add a level of realism to the game, but by allowing players to decide on their own whether that's really true they seem to be putting their money where their mouth is. NCsoft added that they will "dedicate all advertising dollars it earns to fund further game development for the online title."

I'm still not a fan of in-game advertising, but leaving the control in the hands of the players is a HUGE step forward. Dumping their earnings into further development is also a big plus.

The ads will go live sometime this summer, according to NCsoft NorCal GM Brian Clayton and the billboards can also be used to display player created content like, say, a picture of the top character in the game, which is kinda cool.

"Our partnership with NCsoft is a clear showcase for two of our guiding philosophies: bringing value to the player through appropriate use of advertising spaces and bringing new business models to the marketplace by creating new revenue streams that can help fund game development and community support" said Jonathan Epstein, president and CEO, Double Fusion.

