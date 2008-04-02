Classic, GameCube Controllers Gimped For Mario Kart

Oh my. Anyone preparing to throw the Wii Wheel out with the bathwater when their copy of Mario Kart arrives may want to know this. The latest fact sheet handed to us from Nintendo contains some notes on the game's four control schemes. Here's what it says for the Classic and GameCube controls:

The emphasis is mine. The disappointment, however, is quite possibly yours. Full release is after the jump if you're the type who prefers first-hand accounts.

Mario Kart® Wii

Format: Wii™

Launch Date: 04/27/08

ESRB: E (Everyone): Comic Mischief

Game Type: Kart Racing

Accessories: Wii Wheel™ (included)

Players: 1-4 locally or up to 12 on Nintendo® Wi-Fi Connection with up to 2 players locally

Developer: Nintendo

KEY INFORMATION

The worldwide race is on with a whole new set of tricks, tracks and ways to play.

* The Wii Wheel transforms the Wii Remote™ controller into a steering wheel that feels natural in anyone's hands, while the Wii Remote and Nunchuk™ controller offer a classic control style for the Mario Kart veteran. In either configuration, players can perform speed-boosting tricks with a shake of the Wii Remote.

* Players can race as their favourite Nintendo character, or even as themselves! Mario Kart Wii lets players race with their personalised Mii™ characters. And racers will see other Mii characters they have created cheering from the sidelines on some race courses.

* Players can compete with up to three friends in their living room. Or challenge up to 11 opponents via Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection in the biggest Mario Kart race yet. All tracks and modes of play are available via Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection, and players can visit the Mario Kart Channel to compete in tournaments, check rankings, see when their friends are playing and download ghost data.

* Cruise new tracks and arenas or tour classic courses from Super Mario Kart™, Mario Kart® 64, Mario Kart®: Super Circuit™, Mario Kart®: Double Dash!!™ and Mario Kart® DS. Tired of riding on four wheels? Bust out one of the new motorbikes for special tricks and techniques.

Game storyline: Drawing on courses and battle arenas from every game in the series - not to mention tons of new ones - the true king of the Mushroom Kingdom racing circuits will finally be crowned.

How to progress through the game: Place first in Grand Prix circuits or clear skill-based missions to open up increasingly difficult and thrilling circuits. Players can have multiplayer races on any open courses or battle in arenas.

Characters: Nintendo favourites Mario™, Luigi™, Peach™, Yoshi®, Donkey Kong®, Wario™, Bowser™ and Toad™, plus a host of new faces-including your own! Get into the game and put your Mii™ character behind the wheel.

Special powers/weapons/moves/features: Whether racing around an obstacle-filled track or battling in an arena, drifting and tossing items are the keys to Mario Kart success. Players can shake the Wii Remote while launching off a ramp to pull off a trick that will temporarily boost their speed. When riding a bike, players can gain additional speed by flicking the Wii Remote up and popping a wheelie.

Control: Mario Kart Wii is compatible with four different control schemes, so players can customise how they want to play:

* Wii Remote Controller (with or without Wii Wheel): Steer by tilting the Wii Remote left and right. Or snap the Wii Remote into the Wii Wheel to transform it into a steering wheel for an intuitive, motion-based control scheme.

* Nunchuk Controller: Steer with the Control Stick on the Nunchuk and use the Wii Remote to accelerate, perform tricks and drift.

* Classic Controller: Mario Kart veterans can let their thumbs do the driving with the Classic Controller. However, players cannot perform certain moves with this control scheme.

* Nintendo GameCube™ Controller: Experienced Mario Kart fans may also enjoy this familiar scheme, although some manoeuvres cannot be performed.

Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection: There are two options for races and battles over Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection: up to 12 people via Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection or up to 10 people via Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection with two people playing locally.