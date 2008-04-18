Clearvision PlayStation 3 LCD...Not Quite Your PSP3

Wouldn't it be great to have a mobile PlayStation 3? Sure it would. And this Clearvision 7-inch LCD Gaming Monitor is a good place to start. No, it's not as portable as the PSP (or even the PSOne ) but...well... OK, this thing is a horrible, horrible idea it's a portable almost portable PS3 for goodness sake! Subvert those Sony engineers surely working on the PS3P somewhere deep in their R&D labs and design your own. Buy the monitor, spray paint the whole thing metallic purple, slap a few Lair stickers on there and you will be the talk of the town, really.

