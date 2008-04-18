Clearvision PlayStation 3 LCD...Not Quite Your PSP3

Wouldn't it be great to have a mobile PlayStation 3? Sure it would. And this Clearvision 7-inch LCD Gaming Monitor is a good place to start. No, it's not as portable as the PSP (or even the PSOne ) but...well...
OK, this thing is a horrible, horrible idea it's a portable almost portable PS3 for goodness sake! Subvert those Sony engineers surely working on the PS3P somewhere deep in their R&D labs and design your own. Buy the monitor, spray paint the whole thing metallic purple, slap a few Lair stickers on there and you will be the talk of the town, really.
PS3 Clearvision 7" LCD Screen [Madcow via PlayGadgets]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink