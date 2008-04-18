The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Clearvision PlayStation 3 LCD...Not Quite Your PSP3

Wouldn't it be great to have a mobile PlayStation 3? Sure it would. And this Clearvision 7-inch LCD Gaming Monitor is a good place to start. No, it's not as portable as the PSP (or even the PSOne ) but...well...OK, this thing is a horrible, horrible idea it's a portable almost portable PS3 for goodness sake! Subvert those Sony engineers surely working on the PS3P somewhere deep in their R&D labs and design your own. Buy the monitor, spray paint the whole thing metallic purple, slap a few Lair stickers on there and you will be the talk of the town, really.

PS3 Clearvision 7" LCD Screen [Madcow via PlayGadgets]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles