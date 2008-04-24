Club Nintendo Coming To Australia

Nintendo has confirmed what we knew was in the pipeline after discovering a membership card in our review copy of Mario Kart Wii - Club Nintendo is coming to Australia.

Essentially, Club Nintendo will reward you for buying Nintendo games. Games that are part of the system will come with a unique PIN that can be entered into the Club Nintendo site. You'll then be given Star points, which can be used to purchase "goodies" from a catalogue available on the Club Nintendo site.

This would all be awesome, if the official site wasn't under construction. The release says more info will be provided once it goes live.

From the sounds of it, other games will include membership details for Club Nintendo. For now, it's limited to Mario Kart Wii.

Full release after the jump.