Club Nintendo Coming To Australia

clubnintendo.jpgNintendo has confirmed what we knew was in the pipeline after discovering a membership card in our review copy of Mario Kart Wii - Club Nintendo is coming to Australia.

Essentially, Club Nintendo will reward you for buying Nintendo games. Games that are part of the system will come with a unique PIN that can be entered into the Club Nintendo site. You'll then be given Star points, which can be used to purchase "goodies" from a catalogue available on the Club Nintendo site.

This would all be awesome, if the official site wasn't under construction. The release says more info will be provided once it goes live.

From the sounds of it, other games will include membership details for Club Nintendo. For now, it's limited to Mario Kart Wii.

Full release after the jump.

GET INTO CLUB NINTENDO WITH MARIO KART Wii

Australia, 24 April, 2008 - Reward yourself with Club Nintendo, now you can turn your Nintendo games into Star points with Nintendo's new loyalty program. Available now, Club Nintendo allows you to earn and swap Star points for exclusive Nintendo merchandise not available anywhere else. The first game that allows you to register for Club Nintendo is Mario Kart™ Wii.

Mario Kart Wii, Wii Fit™ and future participating products will come with a unique PIN code which allows you to register that you have purchased a particular game, and that's when Nintendo rewards you. Simply visit www.club-nintendo.com to input your unique code and join Club Nintendo where you will receive Star points credited to your membership account. Use your Star points to redeem Nintendo goodies from the Stars catalogue, which is only available to Club Nintendo members.

The Stars catalogue is not yet available to browse, however you can still register your product/s and reserve your Star points. Nintendo will email you once the full Club Nintendo website is up and running, so you can then redeem your Star points on premium items from the Stars catalogue, and that's when the fun begins!

Join Club Nintendo and gain access to the exciting world of Nintendo today! If you do not own any Nintendo product yet, you can still register to receive our Nintendo newsletter to be kept up to date with all the latest products, visit: http://www.nintendo.com.au/.

Further information about Club Nintendo will be forthcoming, once the full website is up and running.

Comments

  • Duskbringer Guest

    Nintendo confirms existence of Australia!
    Hopefully we can use the points for more than stickers or DS bags.

    0
  • PlasmaDavid Guest

    I wouldn't hold my breath, but I do think this will sway my hand towards local purchases once more...

    Oh, and late reporting this much? It's been on the table for a while...

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    @PlasmaDavid: Unofficially it's been on the table, yes, but the press release from Nintendo Australia only arrived today.

    0
  • Weazley Guest

    Looks like there is a picture of Wii Fit underneath Mario Kart - perhaps the next game to give points? (oh but please feel free to backlog them instead, tis only fair to us poor folk who have already supported you by buying games!)

    0
  • Pax Bisonica Guest

    Any ideas wether Nintendo is lumping New Zealand in with Australia, or are we being left out in the cold (again)? Could this explain the unspecified delay to our release of Mario Kart?

    0
  • Esme Harper Guest

    Hi,
    I am some one and I would like to say welcome to club Nintendo.

    0

