Club Nintendo Coming To Australia

Nintendo has confirmed what we knew was in the pipeline after discovering a membership card in our review copy of Mario Kart Wii - Club Nintendo is coming to Australia.
Essentially, Club Nintendo will reward you for buying Nintendo games. Games that are part of the system will come with a unique PIN that can be entered into the Club Nintendo site. You'll then be given Star points, which can be used to purchase "goodies" from a catalogue available on the Club Nintendo site.
This would all be awesome, if the official site wasn't under construction. The release says more info will be provided once it goes live.
From the sounds of it, other games will include membership details for Club Nintendo. For now, it's limited to Mario Kart Wii.
GET INTO CLUB NINTENDO WITH MARIO KART Wii
Australia, 24 April, 2008 - Reward yourself with Club Nintendo, now you can turn your Nintendo games into Star points with Nintendo's new loyalty program. Available now, Club Nintendo allows you to earn and swap Star points for exclusive Nintendo merchandise not available anywhere else. The first game that allows you to register for Club Nintendo is Mario Kart™ Wii.
Mario Kart Wii, Wii Fit™ and future participating products will come with a unique PIN code which allows you to register that you have purchased a particular game, and that's when Nintendo rewards you. Simply visit www.club-nintendo.com to input your unique code and join Club Nintendo where you will receive Star points credited to your membership account. Use your Star points to redeem Nintendo goodies from the Stars catalogue, which is only available to Club Nintendo members.
The Stars catalogue is not yet available to browse, however you can still register your product/s and reserve your Star points. Nintendo will email you once the full Club Nintendo website is up and running, so you can then redeem your Star points on premium items from the Stars catalogue, and that's when the fun begins!
Join Club Nintendo and gain access to the exciting world of Nintendo today! If you do not own any Nintendo product yet, you can still register to receive our Nintendo newsletter to be kept up to date with all the latest products, visit: http://www.nintendo.com.au/.
Further information about Club Nintendo will be forthcoming, once the full website is up and running.
Nintendo confirms existence of Australia!
Hopefully we can use the points for more than stickers or DS bags.