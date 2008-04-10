The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Club Nintendo Dates Animal Crossing Wii? Eh...

Maybe this is just a kwinky-dink. Who knows? Nintendo does! The 2008 Japanese Club Nintendo has a picture of Mario Kart Wii for April. And of course, Mario Kart Wii goes on sale in April. Taking this rubrick, let's look at December, which shows a picture of...

Hit the jump for an image of December.

CONFIRMED: Animal Crossing Wii on sale this December. Er, no — what's on the other months? No idea! Still, we wouldn't put a big Winter Animal Crossing Wii E3 announcement past Nintendo.

Animal Crossing Wii Dated? [Mada Genkai]

