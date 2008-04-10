Club Nintendo Dates Animal Crossing Wii? Eh...

Maybe this is just a kwinky-dink. Who knows? Nintendo does! The 2008 Japanese Club Nintendo has a picture of Mario Kart Wii for April. And of course, Mario Kart Wii goes on sale in April. Taking this rubrick, let's look at December, which shows a picture of...
Hit the jump for an image of December.
CONFIRMED: Animal Crossing Wii on sale this December. Er, no — what's on the other months? No idea! Still, we wouldn't put a big Winter Animal Crossing Wii E3 announcement past Nintendo.
Animal Crossing Wii Dated? [Mada Genkai]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink