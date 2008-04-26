Coachella Gets Taste of LittleBigPlanet, Gran Turismo, SingStar

Sony Computer Entertainment of America is invading this weekend's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival with playable copies of LittleBigPlanet, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue and SingStar for the Playstation 3.

All three games will be set up in Sony's interactive entertainment tents. Here's the break down:

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue: Racing simulators will let gamers take the title for a spin, participate in race events and try a d little celebrity competition with members of British electro-rock band "Does it Offend You, Yeah?", the French electro "Kavinsky" and others.

LittleBigPlanet: The 40-foot-by-60-foot booth will feature original music and clouds drifting across the ceiling. Players will be introduced to character customisation, how levels play and be given a chance to create their own levels. U Artists, BATTLES, MGMT and Simian Mobile Disco will stop by to participate in the "VIP gameplay" area.

SingStar: Fans of the game, and music, who attend the festival will be able to get up on stage and sing in front of a live audience in one of two of Sony's interactive entertainment tents. After singing, gamers can surf the PS3's online SingStore and check out the songs that will be available for the game when it releases. They can also upload their performances for all to see via My SingStar Online

The game will also be playable in the Coachella campground at the Internet Cafe and during the Saturday night "TMO Tone Def Party and SingStar Lounge."

Sony Computer Entertainment America Returns to Rock Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival With a New Playstation(R) Experience

Three of the This Year's Must Have PLAYSTATION(R)3 Titles Bring the Noise to the Famed Desert Music Festival

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 25 /PRNewswire/ — Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. (SCEA) today announced a triumphant return to one of the entertainment industry's hottest music events, the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Coachella). SCEA will be on-site as one of the main sponsors to provide fans a first-look at three of its most-anticipated PLAYSTATION(R)3 (PS3(TM)) computer entertainment system releases, SingStar(TM), LittleBigPlanet(TM) and Gran Turismo(TM) 5 Prologue. Every year music fans from around the world gather to experience COACHELLA's adventurous mix of iconic headliners and wide-ranging, forward-looking performers.

Inside two fully-interactive entertainment tents, fans will experience the ultimate in gaming, social networking and community building while receiving a better understanding of the power of the PS3 system in High-Definition. Attendees will be immediately immersed in unique environments, including the highly innovative, original world of LittleBigPlanet. They will also be given the chance to show off their inner desire to be the next great singing sensation with SingStar and the opportunity to test their racing skills with the ultimate racing experience, Gran Turismo 5 Prologue. SCEA will also offer the opportunity to upgrade the fan's experience daily with rewards including VIP access and band meet and greets.

"We are pleased to be an integral part of this year's Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival," said Ginger Kraus, senior director, promotions, Sony Computer Entertainment America Inc. "As one of the best American festivals, we are thrilled to present PS3 in a social, interactive and immersive environment that compliments the spirit of this festival."

SingStar and Gran Turismo 5 Prologue will share an interactive booth, with separate spaces and experiences for participants. The SingStar portion will feature a stage for novice and advanced vocalists to showcase their octave range in front of a live audience. After each number, attendees can surf PS3 system's online SingStore(TM) and view new downloadable songs available for the game when it releases on May 20. And, for those feeling brave, they can upload their personal performances via My SingStar Online and share it with others.

The section of the booth dedicated to Gran Turismo 5 Prologue will be an auto enthusiast's dream, complete with racing simulators where fans can test drive the new game from the world's best-selling racing franchise and participate in race events. In addition, fans will be treated to a celebrity competition on-site with artists featured in the Gran Turismo 5 Prologue soundtrack, including British electro-rock band "Does it Offend You, Yeah?", the French electro "Kavinsky" and others.

The LittleBigPlanet experience, housed within a 40' x 60' booth, will showcase the game's three main pillars, Play,Create and Share, and uniquely themed environments depicting game levels. Within the booth, fans with be treated to an Original musical soundtrack as clouds breeze across the ceiling. Once inside, participants will be introduced to the main and highly-customizable character, Sackboy (or Sackgirl, depending on their preference). Continuing onward, multimedia vignettes will show participants the potential to create user-generated content in the game. Concluding the experience, fans will learn about the "Share" features of the game through the PLAYSTATION(R)Network, where their creations can be played by others online. The Communal Creativity Centre will allow fans to decorate their own level and post it on the world, which showcase the game's community building aspect. U Artists, BATTLES, MGMT and Simian Mobile Disco will stop by to participate in the VIP gameplay area.

In addition, SCEA will have a special area within the Coachella campground at the Internet Cafe allowing fans to test their vocal skills on SingStar. SCEA will also participate in an exclusive event on Saturday night with T-Mobile entitled the "TMO Tone Def Party and SingStar Lounge." At this exclusive event, SCEA will provide party revelers with the opportunity to either rock the mike like a vandal or sing their heart's out like a pop diva with PS3, which features a new selection of SingStar hits before they are available in stores or online.