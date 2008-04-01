COD4: 1.3 Million Online A Day

It takes a ton of people playing online to consistently outperform Microsoft's Halo 3 on the Xbox 360, but just how many people is a ton? According to Infinity Ward's Mark Rubin, between 1.2 and 1.3 million players go play COD4 online every single day, Monday through Sunday, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

"That's just 360. There's even more on the other platforms [PS3 and PC] , but we just don't have the same numbering system. Overall, even without the other consoles, we are beating the competition. PS3 numbers are monstrously huge. No other game has come close, either online current, or total unique users in a day."

1.3 million people playing per day on the Xbox 360 alone? Staggering numbers. to put that in perspective, if every one of those players gave me $US 1, I would be greatly appreciative.

