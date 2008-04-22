COD4 Map Pack Hits Million Downloads in Record Time

Call of Duty 4's Variety Map Pack was downloaded one million times in the first nine days, a new record for Xbox Live Marketplace, Activision said this morning.

The publisher said that more than 30 million sessions of the game, totalling 32 million hours of gameplay, were logged from April 4 to April 12. Sheesh, you guys really do live your COD.

"Infinity Ward is extremely grateful for support from our loyal Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare community around the world," said Robert Bowling, community relations manager, Infinity Ward. "From the beginning, we were committed to do our best and that continues now with the Variety Map Pack. We can't wait to get back online with everyone."

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Variety Map Pack Sets Xbox LIVE Marketplace Record

Surpasses One Million Paid Downloads in First Nine Days

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Apr 21, 2008 (BUSINESS WIRE) — Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATVI) announced today that the Call of Duty 4(R): Modern Warfare(TM) Variety Map Pack, developed by Infinity Ward, has set a new record for the number of paid downloads on Xbox LIVE(R) Marketplace for the Xbox 360(R) video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, surpassing one million downloads in the first nine days since its release. Additionally, from April 4 to April 12, Xbox LIVE members played more than 30 million sessions and logged more than 32 million hours of gameplay. Available exclusively for download via Xbox LIVE online entertainment network now through April 24, the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Variety Map Pack expands the experience of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the worldwide best-selling game in units of 2007, according to The NPD Group, Chart Track and The GFK Group. Since its release, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare has sold in excess of nine million units worldwide.

The Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Variety Map Pack includes four new multiplayer maps featuring a variety of locations, while supporting split-screen and system link play for 800 Microsoft Points. The Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Variety Map Pack will be available for download via the PlayStation Network beginning April 24 for $9.99.

"Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare delivers one of the best online multiplayer experiences ever," said Will Kassoy, senior vice president, global brand management, Activision Publishing, Inc. "We are excited to be able to expand that experience and deliver to fans a new variety of locations and environments which have all of the intensity they have come to expect with Call of Duty."

