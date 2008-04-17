CoD4 PS3 DLC DAT(ed)

Infinity Ward have sorted the PS3 version of Call of Duty 4's downloadable content out, and have announced a pair of release dates for the new maps. North Americans can expect them next Thursday, April 24, while it'll be turning up in Europe a little later, on May 1. PC owners...still nothing, I'm afraid. Maintain your vigils.

PS3 Variety Map Pack Double XP Weekend Extravaganza [IAMfourzerotwo]