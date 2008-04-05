Codemasters And MumboJumbo Get Euro Casual

Codemasters Online has teamed up with casual gaming heavyweight MumboJumbo to bring causal gaming titles to all the good little boys and girls of Europe. 10 titles are on track for a release this month alone across the PC, PSP, DS, Wii, and PS2. Titles include LUXOR, LUXOR 2, and several games that are entirely unrelated to LUXOR.
Codemasters Online, MumboJumbo Team Up to Release New Casual Games Across Europe
European-wide distribution deal to launch 10 titles in April
April 4th, 2008 - Codemasters Online and leading casual game developer and publisher, MumboJumbo™, have joined forces to bring premium casual games to Europe. With the distribution partnership, the two companies will publish and market an initial catalogue of 10 premium casual games throughout the European market.
Set for release on April 25th, this new range of titles will be published under the Funsta label, building on the established online Funsta.com casual games portal, and reinforce Codemasters Online's ongoing commitment to the growing casual games market.
The initial launch of premium casual titles will consist of 10 games, including worldwide hits such as LUXOR and 7 Wonders of the Ancient World. The LUXOR franchise alone boasts over 65 million worldwide downloads and sold more than 700,000 units in North America retail since it originally launched in 2005.
David Solari, Vice President of Codemasters Online Gaming commented, "We are very excited to be partnering with one of the top developers and publishers of casual gaming content in the world. The LUXOR and 7 Wonders brands have seen enormous success at US retail, and we look forward to replicating that success across Europe."
"We are thrilled to launch our range of games with Codemasters Online, their expertise and in-depth knowledge of the European marketplace is invaluable and we think that the great titles we have to bring to the table will make for a very successful partnership," said Mark Cottam, CEO of MumboJumbo.
The full line of games being launched includes LUXOR 2, 7 Wonders II, Poker Superstars II, Slingo Quest, Gemsweeper and Jewel Quest for the PC. Additionally, LUXOR Pharaoh's Challenge, 7 Wonders of the Ancient World and Platypus will be made available across various consoles including the Sony PS2, PSP, Nintendo DS™, and Wii™.
The catalogue of games will be priced at £9.99 / €14.99 on PC and £19.99 / €29.99 on console.
