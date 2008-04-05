Codemasters And MumboJumbo Get Euro Casual

Codemasters Online has teamed up with casual gaming heavyweight MumboJumbo to bring causal gaming titles to all the good little boys and girls of Europe. 10 titles are on track for a release this month alone across the PC, PSP, DS, Wii, and PS2. Titles include LUXOR, LUXOR 2, and several games that are entirely unrelated to LUXOR.

David Solari, Vice President of Codemasters Online Gaming commented, "We are very excited to be partnering with one of the top developers and publishers of casual gaming content in the world. The LUXOR and 7 Wonders brands have seen enormous success at US retail, and we look forward to replicating that success across Europe."

The full lineup of games includes LUXOR 2, 7 Wonders II, Poker Superstars II, Slingo Quest, Gemsweeper and Jewel Quest for the PC, as well as LUXOR Pharaoh's Challenge, 7 Wonders of the Ancient World and Platypus for the consoles and handhelds, with prices set at €14.99 and €29.99 respectively.