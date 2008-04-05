The story of De Blob is fairly simple. A race of evil aliens come to a friendly planet and suck all the colour out of it, leaving it all white and shades of grey. As one of the remaining unaffected blob-like denizens of the planet, it is up to you to restore the world to its full colour capacity. This goal is achieved by rolling your little blob around the world and picking up colour bottles. Once you have picked up a colour, simply touching an object will turn it that colour and give you some points. You can also mix your colours for some different effects. For instance, say you are yellow and want to change to orange. Simply roll over a red bottle and, voila, you are now orange. Rolling over the red bottle again will revert you to red.
Colour My World: Hands On De Blob
