Comcast Offering MUCH Fa$ter Broadband Speeds

Comcast has started offering a faster version of their cable internet service that is said to reach speeds of 50Mb per second (up from offerings around 6 and 8Mb/s), aimed at business users and the more intense residential crowd (including gamers). But for the $US 149.95/month price, we'd recommend also looking into a FiOS line as well if they're available in your area. As of now, the service is only available in the Twin Cities area of Minneapolis-St. Paul. But by 2008, it will be available to 20% of Comcast's market. And by 2010, 100%. Oh, but by 2010, it would be nice if the price could be a bit lower, too.

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    *Drools*

    That's all I have to say. This comment won't make it through probably, but, ah well.

    *Drools again*

    0

