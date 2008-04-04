Condemned 2 Has Evil, Needs Offsetting

What's the best way to promote a violent video game about a cop who beats up hobos? Make a Flash website with ponies, flowers, butterflies and clowns of course!

Sega's Condemned 2 certainly doesn't contain any of the entities I just mentioned, so what's the connection? Why not click on a few things and find out for yourself? You know, if you can handle all the green fields and rainbows.

Offset The Evil [Thanks Daniel & Brett]