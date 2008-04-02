Confectionery Mods: Pac-Man Cookies

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Surfing the forums for breaking news this morning, we came across this wicked cookie mod from MasterDarkXSugarZero39 in which he took one normal sugar cookie and, with two to three hours of sweat and toil, transformed it to very closely resemble one of gaming's most iconic characters. So close, in fact, we can't remember if that's the cookie picture above or the Pac-Man photo intended for the side-by-side comparison.

We won't lie. The instructions are for advanced modders only. But if you're up for the challenge, hit the jump for the full step-by-step instructions.

Intermediate Recipe
1. Buy sugar cookies
2. Cut little Pac-Man wedges

Advanced Recipe (TRY AT YOUR OWN RISK! WE ASSUME NO LIABILITY!)
1. Buy "break and bake" sugar cookies
2. Break
3. Bake
4. Cut little Pac-Man wedges

Enjoy!

