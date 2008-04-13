Cool Flash Game Music is Now Yours, Free

Remember the hand-holding satire "You Have to Burn the Rope" from last week? If the game play was a little ... unsophisticated, then at least the soundtrack got a solid thumbs up from the peanut gallery here. "It's like Still Alive epic!" said commenter Bokusatsu_Tenshi. t0yrobo called it "better than the Portal song."
Well, now it's online under creative commons licence, which means you can do as you please with it. There are three tracks: "Cave," "Lethal Intro" and "Busta Buss." If anyone cuts a ringtone from any of these, let me know.
(Also, this is not the Flash Game Cookie Break. There will be a regular one of those later on.)
You Have to Burn the Rope - Behind the Music[Reachground]
