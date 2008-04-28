Crash Bandicoot: Mind Over Mutant Impressions

Good old Crash Bandicoot, he takes a licking and keeps on ticking. And tick he will in his next game, for the Xbox 360, PS2, PSP and PSP. It is a follow up to Crash of the Titans and this time the story takes form in a spoof of the iPhone. A techno device has hit Crash's world that everyone wants and MUST get their hands on. What they don't know is, this device is being used to control their minds by nefarious forces. The only one who seems to not be affected by the device is Crash who must use his powers to save the day.

The title includes plenty of the platforming levels that Crash is famous for, but also includes a more free roaming aspect than previous games. Crash uses an arsenal of powers including a new dodge move and combo attacks as well as capturing enemy powers that can be used later. These powers can be used not only to defeat other enemies but also to solve the various environmental puzzles that you are confronted with. There is a limit to the number of enemy powers that you can carry at one time however, so be sure to stock up wisely. And don't be discouraged if you can't figure out a level right away and be sure to remember that there are multiple ways to solve every puzzle. Often the key is matching your enemy powers with your environments. Crash will include a co-p mode where an additional player can add in as Crash's sexy friend Co-Co. No online mode is in place yet but it is something that is being considered.

While the graphics looked great and it was definitely a new game in many respects, this ultimately seemed like more of the same to me. I can see this game appealing to the younger set or die hard Crash Bandicoot fans (?) but more than likely most regular gamers will find it a bit typical. Of course I could be wrong and this could be the title that brings Crash back to his former glory. Then who will be laughing out of the other side of his face?