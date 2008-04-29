Crecente, N'Gai Talk GTA 4

I went up to Denver today to tape some segments for X-Play about GTA 4. One or two, like the one above, will be popping up online tonight but the bulk of it will be showing up on their one hour special about the game tonight. If you want to turn it into a drinking game, take a drink every time I say GTA and TEN drinks when I accidentally refer to Rockstar's game as Gran Turismo. Smoooooooth move Brian. In my defence, or maybe theirs, neither N'Gai Croal nor Adam Sessler seemed to notice the mistake.