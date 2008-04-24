The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Criterion Recalls 360 Burnout Bogart Update

Criterion Games is in the process of recalling the recently released Bogart update for the Xbox 360 version of Burnout Paradise, with all updated version due to be rolled back by this Friday. The recall is due to a issue in the patch that cause the frame rate of the game to suffer, noticeably stuttering at high speed, which really are the only speeds in Burnout you need to concern yourself with. The patch is due to be reissued next week, with all of the promised fixes in place. Meanwhile the Criterion blog continues to count down to the PlayStation 3 release of the Bogart patch, slated for release tomorrow. Kudos to Criterion for rolling things back rather than having players suffer through issues while waiting for a patch for the patch.

Bogart 360 latest news [Criterion Games Blog]

