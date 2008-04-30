Crytek Ditch PC Exclusivity, Blame Pirates

Crytek were probably the last great dev team devoted solely to making PC users feel inadequate about their system specs. No longer. In an interview with PC Play, Crytek president Cevat Yerli has said that thanks to both "huge piracy" and the small returns PC games bring in compared to console titles, the company will no longer be making games exclusively for the PC market. They'll still make games for the PC, of course, just...not only for the PC.

Crytek president Cevat Yerli [PC Play]