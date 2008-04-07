Cthulhu Cake Wants To Eat You

I know the Kotaku US guys are absolutely crazy about cake and cake-related foodstuffs. I've never "gotten the fever", to paraphrase Christoper Walken, but that doesn't mean I can't enjoy a well-crafted baked treat just like the next moderately insane person.

As a compromise, I've managed to meld my love of HP Lovecraft with this Cthulhu-themed dessert, made by the cake-mad raingirllori. Rumour has it that if you try to eat it, you'll be transported to the Plateau of Leng.

Cthulhu Cake [Flickr, via Mouldy and Shadowy and Full of Dim Rumours]