Cthulhu Cake Wants To Eat You

cthulhu_cake.jpgI know the Kotaku US guys are absolutely crazy about cake and cake-related foodstuffs. I've never "gotten the fever", to paraphrase Christoper Walken, but that doesn't mean I can't enjoy a well-crafted baked treat just like the next moderately insane person.

As a compromise, I've managed to meld my love of HP Lovecraft with this Cthulhu-themed dessert, made by the cake-mad raingirllori. Rumour has it that if you try to eat it, you'll be transported to the Plateau of Leng.

Cthulhu Cake [Flickr, via Mouldy and Shadowy and Full of Dim Rumours]

