Daigasso! Band Brothers Sequel Announced

Daigasso! Band Brothers (ie Jam With The Band) was, early in its life, one of the DS's best games. Basically you and your DS-owning friends sat around and made beautiful music together. Sadly, it was never released outside of Japan. Anyway, it's got a sequel on the way. Called Daigasso! Band Brothers DX, it'll feature over 50 instruments (including the NES), 6-player wi-fi play and will be available in the US on May 26. Don't just circle that date, circle it in red.

