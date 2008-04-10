The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Daigasso! Band Brothers Sequel Announced

Daigasso! Band Brothers (ie Jam With The Band) was, early in its life, one of the DS's best games. Basically you and your DS-owning friends sat around and made beautiful music together. Sadly, it was never released outside of Japan. Anyway, it's got a sequel on the way. Called Daigasso! Band Brothers DX, it'll feature over 50 instruments (including the NES), 6-player wi-fi play and will be available in the US on May 26. Don't just circle that date, circle it in red.
Band Brothers Sequel Announced [IGN]

