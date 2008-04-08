Dates for 2008 eGames Expo Announced: We had so much fun at the last one, we can't wait to see what's in store for this year. If you'd like to join in the activities, make sure you're at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre between November 14 and 18. Yes, it's months and months away, but there's nothing wrong with making arrangements early.
Comments
"...there's nothing wrong with making arrangements early."
Will do. I'll be there for sure. Thanks!