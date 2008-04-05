Dawn Of War II Website Teases



Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 2 is official, and now the official website is officially websiting! What I've done here is collect the official teaser trailer and the three screenshots from said site and placed them in a convenient Kotaku post, so there really is no real reason to click on the link below, unless you don't appreciate all of the hard work I've done replicating the essence of the Dawn of War 2 website for your viewing pleasure. Fine, click the link, you ingrates.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn Of War 2 [Official Site - Thanks TnS!]