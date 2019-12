Not a fan of these multimedia marketing tie-ins (this is an animated version of the comic, not the animated "feature"), for Dead Space or any other game. Back in the day, a licensed property got itself a comic book series or a cartoon because the fans wanted it, and the property deserved it. Now? Why am I supposed to care about the back-story of a game I haven't even played yet? Especially when it's as boring as this?

[via VG247]