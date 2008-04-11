Since Street Fighter IV was announced, there's been a ton of reminiscing about Street Fighter II. And all of it's positive! How good it was, how great it was, how it brought your estranged parents back together, how it ended the war in Bosnia...all valid points, but you can't just remember the good. You need to get some perspective on the matter. Remember the bad. You need to remember this promo song for the SFII live-action movie, which features not only MC Hammer and Jean-Claude Van Damme, but true renaissance man Deion Sanders as well.
[via Capcom]
Deion Sanders, MC Hammer, Van Damme...It Can Only Be SFII
