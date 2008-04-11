The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Deion Sanders, MC Hammer, Van Damme...It Can Only Be SFII


Since Street Fighter IV was announced, there's been a ton of reminiscing about Street Fighter II. And all of it's positive! How good it was, how great it was, how it brought your estranged parents back together, how it ended the war in Bosnia...all valid points, but you can't just remember the good. You need to get some perspective on the matter. Remember the bad. You need to remember this promo song for the SFII live-action movie, which features not only MC Hammer and Jean-Claude Van Damme, but true renaissance man Deion Sanders as well.
[via Capcom]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles