Del Toro Loves BioShock, Mehs Movie

Since earlier this year, there have been rumours of an inevitable no-brainer BioShock movie. If true, that adaptation would need a proven director who's able to handle dark, atmospheric movies. That adaptation would need Hellboy director Guillermo de Toro. The helmer writes on his official message board:
I love BIOSHOCK from a design point of view but Unless its a HELLBOY sequel I am not that eager to engage in another action-oriented movie. Even if the other elements are right. BUt- if I found the right pitch on the material, who knows- the BIOSHOCK universe is indeed wonderful.
Man, Guillermo del Toro is one of the few directors I can see making an unsucky BioShock flick. So, hear that? If he finds the right pitch, he's on board. If not, he'll still this still-rumoured-movie out, and we'll get some crappy director instead. This isn't the first time his name has come up with a game adaptation. Del Toro almost says he almost directed the still-in-development-hell Halo movie, but ended up doing Hellboy 2 instead. About the unrealised Halo flick, he adds, "There's great movie to be made, read the novels..."
Talking Games [DelToroFilms via /Film via FirstShowing]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink