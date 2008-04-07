The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Developer Going Down: Here's What You Missed

GameSpot has word that Castaway Entertainment has suspended operations and is looking for a buyer. Kind of shoulder-shrug news, as the studio's been around since 2003 but released only one published title, described as "the Xbox Live advergame Yaris." Never like to hear of anyone losing work in this economy, but what gives, right?

Well here's what. Castaway V.P. Stefan Scandizzo followed up to Gamespot with a YouTube link to gameplay video of Djinn, a Diablo-style game that never got out the door. The video is of a fully playable demo in 2005, so, before the current consoles were available. Embedding's disabled so you have to go to YouTube to see it.

I kind of like the mystery of what-could-have-been stories. Who knows where this game would have ended up. But it's a nice tribute to the hard work of these developers and designers.

Djinn 2005 [YouTube, via Gamespot]
Castaway Sends Out SOS [Gamespot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles