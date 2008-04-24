Devil May Cry 4 PC ALMOST Dated

We've already heard that Devil May Cry 4 is coming to PCs, but now we almost know when. This winter. Yes, that's as specific as Capcom is getting at the moment. In addition, a demo is promised and DMC4 PC will be sporting some new modes, too:

Turbo mode will turn-up the action to insane speeds, while Legendary Dark Knight Mode will harness advanced PC processing power and fill the screen with an unbelievable number of enemies for extra difficulty. Moreover, familiar enemies from the console versions will show-up in new locations in the PC version.

I dunno. In the PC gaming world, "new modes" and "additional content" are beginning to feel more and more like a lame apology for showing up 2 hours late to a dinner party whilst reeking of Whopper Juniors. To read more about the menu, check out this press release:

CAPCOM®'S DEVIL MAY CRY® 4 COMING TO PC THIS SUMMER Demo With System Benchmark Mode Will Be Available Before the Game's Release

SAN MATEO, Calif — April 23, 2008 — Capcom®, a leading worldwide developer and publisher of video games, today announced that the highly anticipated PC version of Devil May Cry® 4 is locked and loaded for release this summer. Devil May Cry 4 is already a certifiable hit in the console world, having shipped over 2 million units world wide since its release in North America in February. A demo of the game will be released for PC players before the retail version ships, allowing PC gamers to try the game ahead of time, as well as testing their system's prowess with the included benchmark mode. The PC version of Devil May Cry 4 will feature new modes, enhanced graphics options and some additional content. Devil May Cry 4 has been rated M for Mature by the Entertainment Software Ratings Board.

Good things come to those who wait as PC owners will benefit from having more modes and more visual customisation options to help enhance their demon-slaying action. Turbo mode will turn-up the action to insane speeds, while Legendary Dark Knight Mode will harness advanced PC processing power and fill the screen with an unbelievable number of enemies for extra difficulty. Moreover, familiar enemies from the console versions will show-up in new locations in the PC version. The high resolution screen settings allow the cut scenes of the game to run at up to 120 frames per second (up from 30 frames per second in the console version of the game). Slider options are available to manage various visual effects seen throughout the game. Devil May Cry 4 for the PC will have both DirectX® 9 and DirectX® 10 modes, and will also be compliant with the Games For Windows® program.

From the producer of the original Devil May Cry® and Resident Evil® 4 comes the next installment in the hugely successful stylized action series that has so far achieved global sales of nearly seven million units. Devil May Cry 4 immerses gamers in a gothic supernatural world, where a new protagonist clashes with a familiar hero. As the new leading man, Nero, players will unleash incredible attacks and non-stop combos using a unique new gameplay mechanic: the powerful "Devil Bringer" on his right arm.