Darts? Dangerous. Devil May Cry darts? Extra dangerous. Reader Landon writes:

I was at some game center/bowling/darts place and I saw these Devil May Cry darts in the window. I'm a huge DMC fan, so I would've bought them if they were cheaper, but I couldn't justify the $US 25 price tag.

Obviously the only justification for Devil May Cry darts is that they are DMC darts. Just think of the combo insanity!