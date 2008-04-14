Darts? Dangerous. Devil May Cry darts? Extra dangerous. Reader Landon writes:
I was at some game center/bowling/darts place and I saw these Devil May Cry darts in the window. I'm a huge DMC fan, so I would've bought them if they were cheaper, but I couldn't justify the $US 25 price tag.
Obviously the only justification for Devil May Cry darts is that they are DMC darts. Just think of the combo insanity!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink