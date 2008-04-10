Does The Transformers Cartoon Hold Up?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Smoke and Electricity

Bit of a crying fit tonight. Kid wanted to see his mother. :/ Pacified him with promises of renting the original Transformers cartoons. Loved them as a kid, but haven't seen them since then. Kinda worried about, you know, watching them, because often childhood memories make things better. Have you seen those Transformer cartoons recently? Do they hold up?

