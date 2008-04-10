Does The Transformers Cartoon Hold Up?

To: Crecente

From: Ashcraft

RE: Smoke and Electricity

Bit of a crying fit tonight. Kid wanted to see his mother. :/ Pacified him with promises of renting the original Transformers cartoons. Loved them as a kid, but haven't seen them since then. Kinda worried about, you know, watching them, because often childhood memories make things better. Have you seen those Transformer cartoons recently? Do they hold up?

What you missed last night

Mass Effect PC shows off new hud

Owen's Xbox winner!

Goku double picture!

Uwe responds

First Street Fighter movie production images

Creepy Mario talks!