The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dojo Dump: Twilight

This week at the Smash Bros. Dojo, it's nothing but "spoilers." Hidden characters, unlockable stages, post completion goodies—you know the drill. The most interesting thing to come out of producer Masahiro Sakurai's official blogging was his wee opinion paragraph about the lack of new Nintendo owned characters this decade. It might be annoying as a producer, I suppose, but I don't have such an aversion to playing through yet another Mario starring adventure. The rest of the updates are more in the way of T-crossing and I-dotting, as the twilight days of the official site and its daily updates draw closer. In the meantime, take part in more Super Smash Bros. Brawl conversation after this week's Dojo Dump.

Monday: Hidden character number twelve is Wolf, who not only looks like Fox, he plays a hell of a lot like him too.
Tuesday: The unlockable Pirate Ship stage just makes me want to play Wind Waker again. What a lovely little game that was.
Wednesday: We talked about the All-Star mode earlier this week, but it's all about character battles. Sakurai squeezes in a thinly veiled complaint.
Thursday: Want the Full Song List with Secret Songs? Print out your checklist!
Friday: The Dojo offers a good look at the Final Smash Trophies. They're rather attractive, no?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles