Doki Doki Majo Shinpan 2 Offers Better Butt Touching

Was SNK satisfied with Doki Doki Majo Shinpan's schoolgal boob flicking? No, SNK was not. What about with the boy butt touching? No, SNK was not. So for the DS game's sequel, Doki Doki Majo Shinpan 2 Duo, the developer vamped things up. Yes, it added better butt touching (hello butt flicking!). This leaves us wonder: How will SNK ever top this innovation? We fear SNK might've shot its load prematurely with Duo. Please, think of the next sequel!

Hit the jump for the demo clip.

