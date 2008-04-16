The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Don King Presents: Extreme Fectaculosity


The man actually says "extreme fectaculosity" in this trailer for 2K Sports' Don King Presents: Prizefighter. Now I'm tempted to buy the game just to hear him say more completely made up words. As for the game itself, the rhythm-based training mini-games look pretty damn nifty, and for Wii owners there is always the fact that the game will support the Wii balance board for some of the training exercises, so if anything it gives you something else to do with your plastic rectangle. I'm just concerned that the extreme fectaculosity could increase the possiblization of desensification to violenciferocity in our children, which would be bad-tastical. In other news, my spellcheck just killed itself.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles