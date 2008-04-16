The man actually says "extreme fectaculosity" in this trailer for 2K Sports' Don King Presents: Prizefighter. Now I'm tempted to buy the game just to hear him say more completely made up words. As for the game itself, the rhythm-based training mini-games look pretty damn nifty, and for Wii owners there is always the fact that the game will support the Wii balance board for some of the training exercises, so if anything it gives you something else to do with your plastic rectangle. I'm just concerned that the extreme fectaculosity could increase the possiblization of desensification to violenciferocity in our children, which would be bad-tastical. In other news, my spellcheck just killed itself.
Don King Presents: Extreme Fectaculosity
