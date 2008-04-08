Don't Blame Sonic For Hedgehog Violence

We have to nip this story in the bud before the mainstream media get a hold of it, though it may already be too late! There is absolutely no connection between Sonic the Hedgehog and the New Zealand man who allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old boy with a flying erinaceus europaeus.

"It hit the victim in the leg, causing a large, red welt and several puncture marks," said Senior Sgt Bruce Jenkins, in the North Island town of Whakatane.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon (the hedgehog) and faces trial on April 17th. Police cannot tell if the hedgehog, found on the ground dead after the assault, was alive pre-flight. The gaming community needs to distance ourselves from this incident quickly, before another gaming icon comes under fire from major media outlets. Gamers don't mildly injure people. Crazy men flinging small pointy mammals mildly injure people.

