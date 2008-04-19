The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Don't Witness Project Origin's Assassin In Action

Ever fight an enemy in an FPS and wish you were playing the bad guy instead of the good guy? That's the feeling I get watching this clip of Project Origin's assassin in action. It's all well and good to run around shooting folks in the face, but the ability to fade in an out of view at a moment's notice really calls to the ninja inside me, which is good, because it keeps him from stabbing his katana into my innards and trying to climb my esophagus with his pointy ninja gloves. Damn inner ninja.

UPDATE: Monolith contacted us to let us know the wrong vid had gone out with the release, and the better one has replaced the...less than better one.

