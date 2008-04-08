Doodle Hex Gameplay Video



Tragnarion Studios sent us over this Doodle Hex video explaining some of the basic gameplay of Doodlehex, that DS game that's been piquing our interest lately. In this first, of several, instructional videos they go over basic attacks, which are done by drawing magical symbols on the screen, and basic defence. It also shows off a quick battle. This looks kinda interesting, but I'm holding out to see how deep it gets.